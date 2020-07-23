Glenn N. Weaver
Lititz - Glenn N. Weaver, 64, of Lititz, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
He was born in Lititz to Betty (Nolt) Weaver and the late Abram Weaver. He was the husband of Kay (Ecenroad) Weaver with whom he shared 42 years of marriage.
Glenn was a member of Ephrata Community Church, where he was a founding member 43 years ago and an elder for 21 years. He was the owner/operator of Lanco Mechanicals. Glenn's greatest love was his family and people. Hospitality and generosity are how he is best known. He loved mission work, travel, baking, and grilling. And he was in most recent years the world's best Papa to his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by three children, Ryan, husband of Jen Weaver of Rickman, TN, Amy, wife of Patrick Zook of Lititz, Philip, husband of Katilyn Weaver of Stevens, and 11 grandchildren (Aiden, Davin, Ava, Evelyn, Owen, Caleb, Elliot, Gabrielle, Isabel, William and Micah); four siblings, Dolores, wife of Donald Newswenger of Akron, Clair, husband of Bettsie Weaver of Lebanon, Cleat, husband of Diane Weaver of Ephrata and Dale, husband of Brenda Weaver of New Holland.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020, at 7 pm, at Ephrata Community Church, 70 Clay School Rd., Ephrata. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ephrata Community Church Missions Department, 70 Clay School Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
.