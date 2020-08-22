1/1
Glenn R. Lehman Sr.
Glenn R. Lehman, Sr.

Myerstown - Glenn R. Lehman, Sr., 76, died at home surrounded by family on August 19, 2020. Born in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Howard and Grace (Haak) Lehman. He was the loving husband of Ruth E. (Lineaweaver) Lehman, to whom he was married to for 56 years. Glenn was an active member of the Church of Christian Outreach in Newmanstown. He was employed for 35 years with Verizon, retiring in 2001. Glenn enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Glenn Jr. of Mechanicsburg; daughter, Heidi, wife of Eric Weidman of Newmanstown; grandchildren, Matthew, Amanda, Melissa, Ashley and Courtney; great grandchildren, Bryce, Kaden, Kassidy, Madelyn and Lincoln; sister, Brenda Copenhaver of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Lehman and sister, Sheila Zehring. Memorial service will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 11 am in the Church of Christian Outreach, 101 W. Main St., Newmanstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Rohland Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
