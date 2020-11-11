1/1
Glenn R. Umberger Sr.
Glenn R. Umberger, Sr.

Myerstown - Glenn R. Umberger, Sr., 80, of Myerstown passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

He was the loving husband of 26 years to Mabel S. (Martin) Umberger.

Born in Lebanon on March 3, 1940 a son of the late Warren J. and Annie E. (Fox) Umberger.

Glenn retired from Conrad Enterprises of Rexmont as Plant Manager with over 40 years in the Steel Fabrication Industry.

He was a member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, enjoyed collecting cows & tractors, going to auctions, hosting yard sales, solving puzzle books, cooking, and baking.

In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Glenn R. Umberger, Jr., of Schwenksville and Patrick D. Umberger, of Lebanon; a brother, Dennis L. Umberger, Lebanon; and many nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia J. (Nelson) Umberger in 1992 and a sister, Jean Miller.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:30pm at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Rd., Lititz, PA, with Pastor Leonard Rutt officiating. Interment will follow at Cornwall Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 14th from 2:00 to 5:00pm and 6:00 to 8:00pm at the Church; and again on Sunday from 2:00 to 2:30pm prior to the service.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Po Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950 or online at www.stjude.org

GroseFH.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
