Glenn R. Wampler
Annville - Glenn R. Wampler, 80, of Annville, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at his home with his family. He was the husband of the late Danita D. Brensinger Wampler.
Born in Hershey on June 16, 1939, he was the son of the late Mark W. and Eunice A. Minnich Wampler. Glenn retired from the Plumber and Pipe Fitters Local Union 520. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed the wild animals that he and Danita raised at "Wampler's Wild Animals" at their home for over 35 years.
He is survived by his daughter Tammy L. and her husband Richard D. Boyer of Jonestown; granddaughter Marie J. wife of David L. Warner of Annville; great grandchildren Jamie L. and David R. and his brother Kenneth L. Wampler of Chambersburg.
He was preceded in death by his 4 siblings: Esther A. of Annville, Leonard L. of Bethel, David C. of Chambersburg and Virginia G. Crawford of Hughson, CA.
Interment will be held at the Hick's Run Cemetery in Dents Run, Elk County. A memorial service will be held at the Ono United United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Ono Methodist Church, P.O. Box 126, 9 Main St. Ono, PA 17077 in the Memory of Glenn R. Wampler.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020