Glenn R. Wilkie


1940 - 2020
Glenn R. Wilkie Obituary
Glenn R. Wilkie

Lebanon - Glenn R. Wilkie, 80, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Donna A. (Dominick) Wilkie, with whom he celebrated 49 years in marriage.

Glenn was born in Johnstown, PA on February 18, 1940 to the late William and Margaret (Hoffman) Wilkie. He was a crane operator for US Steel. He enjoyed golfing and working on antique cars.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Renee Long and her husband Ken of Elizabethtown, Sandra Rauh of Frederick, MD, Kevin Wilkie and his wife Kim of Bensalem, six grandchildren, and siblings, Charles "Chuck" Wilkie of Warminster, Don Wilkie of Bucks County, and Ruth Labarko of Johnstown. He was preceded in death by his siblings, David Wilkie, Paul Wilkie, and Betty Hagans.

Services will be private.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 15 to May 17, 2020
