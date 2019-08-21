|
Glenna L. Daub
Myerstown - Glenna L. Daub, 73, of Myerstown, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.
She was the wife of Marlin S. Daub. They celebrated their 54th Anniversary on December 6th.
Born in Lebanon on July 20, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Blanche (Deebel) and Sterling Mease.
A 1964 Graduate of Northern Lebanon High School, Glenna worked at Plain & Fancy and retired after 15 years at Luthercare.
She was a Certified EMT Instructor and volunteered with Myerstown First Aid Unit. Glenna enjoyed the beach, baking, playing the organ & spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kelly, wife of Rich Troutman; a son,Blake Daub husband of Janice; 3 grandchildren; and a sister, Mary, wife of James Meyer.
Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Burial is private.
The family kindly requests no flowers. Please make a memorial contribution to Myerstown First Aid Unit, 11 East Jefferson Street, Myerstown, PA 17067 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 420 Main St. Denver, PA 17517.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019