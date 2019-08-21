Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Glenna L. Daub


1946 - 2019
Glenna L. Daub Obituary
Glenna L. Daub

Myerstown - Glenna L. Daub, 73, of Myerstown, died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.

She was the wife of Marlin S. Daub. They celebrated their 54th Anniversary on December 6th.

Born in Lebanon on July 20, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Blanche (Deebel) and Sterling Mease.

A 1964 Graduate of Northern Lebanon High School, Glenna worked at Plain & Fancy and retired after 15 years at Luthercare.

She was a Certified EMT Instructor and volunteered with Myerstown First Aid Unit. Glenna enjoyed the beach, baking, playing the organ & spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kelly, wife of Rich Troutman; a son,Blake Daub husband of Janice; 3 grandchildren; and a sister, Mary, wife of James Meyer.

Memorial Service will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, Inc., 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Burial is private.

The family kindly requests no flowers. Please make a memorial contribution to Myerstown First Aid Unit, 11 East Jefferson Street, Myerstown, PA 17067 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 420 Main St. Denver, PA 17517.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019
