Gloria Faye (Eshleman) Spangler



Palmyra - Gloria Faye (Eshleman) Spangler, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Newport Meadows, Christina, PA. She was born Saturday, July 17, 1937 to the late Paul H. and Myrna E. (Bell) Eshleman. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Paul R. Spangler, Sr.



Gloria worked for ten years at Shippers Paper Products as a line supervisor, she also worked for 21 years at Kreider Shoe Factory. In her spare time she enjoyed the outdoors and spending time at her family cabin. She loved being out west, camping, and the mountains. She also enjoyed word search books. Most importantly she was a loving wife, sister, and friend.



In addition to her husband she is survived by two sisters; and sister-in-law, Mary Eshleman. She is predeceased by a son, Paul R. Spangler, Jr. and two siblings.



A funeral will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11AM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 with Reverend William E. Stoffel officiating. A viewing will be held from 10AM until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Campbelltown United Christian Cemetery, Palmyra.









