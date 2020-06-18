Gloria J. Guerrisi
Gloria J. Guerrisi

Lebanon - Gloria J. Guerrisi, passed away on Tuesday June 16, 2020. She was born in Lebanon, PA and was raised by her grandparents John and Mary Novak. Gloria is survived by her son, Michael E. husband of Louisa E. Guerrisi and a grandson; Evan M. Guerrisi. She was the niece of Mary Novak.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 22nd at 11:30am at St. Benedict's Church, 1300 Lehman Street, Lebanon with a visitation hour from 10:30am to 11:30am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Benedict's Church. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
