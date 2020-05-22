|
Gloria J. Long
Lebanon - Gloria J. Long, 74, of North Annville Twp. died Thursday, May 21, 2020 in the M. S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born in Lebanon on December 26, 1945, she was the daughter of Robert S. and Geraldine E. Young. She was a homemaker and graduated from Annville-Cleona High School.
Surviving is a daughter Morgan E. Long of Lebanon, a son Douglas Wentzel of Lebanon, two brothers Gerald R. Young of Annville and Jeffrey L. husband of Karen Young of Annville. She was preceded in death by three brothers Donald Young, Sr., Robert S. Young, and Rodney L. Young, Sr.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at 12:00 Noon at Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Everyone attending will be required to wear a mask and social distancing rules will be applied.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 22 to May 24, 2020