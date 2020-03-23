|
Gloria Mae Tatar
Lebanon - Gloria Mae Cirillo Tatar passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020 at the age of 92, at Linden Village, in Lebanon, PA. She was born on August 18, 1927, in Lancaster, PA to Pasquale and Lavinia (Cardillo) Cirillo, both originally from Vieste, Italy. Gloria was raised and educated in Lancaster and was a member of the J.P. McCaskey High School graduating class of 1945. Following graduation she was employed by the Lancaster Armstrong Corporation. She married George J. Tatar of Lebanon on May 10, 1947, at the St Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster City. They moved to Karinchville in Cornwall PA, where Gloria lived for 70 years. George and Gloria were married for 43 years until George preceded her in death in 1990. For over 25 years, Gloria performed the duties of inspector of the voting poles for the Cornwall Borough. Gloria had a zest for life, a smile for everyone she met, was an accomplished seamstress, a smart dresser and loved to dance. She continued her dancing up to age 90 and was a member of the Metropolitan Dance Club in Hummelstown, where she faithfully attended weekly dances. Gloria was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Cornwall. Throughout her life, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Gloria lived for her family, who deeply loved her and will greatly miss her.
She is survived by her two children, L. Susan (Tatar) Wentzel, wife of Michael Wentzel of Cornwall and George S. Tatar husband of Terry Tatar of Lancaster, 5 grandchildren: Tiffany Tatar- wife of Fausto Trujillo, Elizabeth (Wentzel) Bross-wife of Michael Bross, 1st Sargent Stephen Tatar-husband of Caroline Tatar, Jacque (Tatar) Smith-wife of Jordan Smith and Mark Wentzel-husband of Judy Wentzel: 8 great grandchildren: Ryan, Sophia, Julianna, Quinn, Evelyn, Jacob, Lily, Harper; and a niece, Victoria Gamby.
Graveside services will be held privately at Holy Savior Cemetery in Cornwall. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020