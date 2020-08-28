1/1
Gloria Schwartz
Gloria Schwartz

Lebanon - Gloria Schwartz, 93, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Manor Care in Lebanon. Born in New York City, Gloria was the daughter of the late Muriel (Cardoza) and Edward Blazer. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Schwartz husband of Peggy of Peoria, AZ and Deirdre Schwartz of Fort Myers, FL. In addition to her children, Gloria is survived by her sister, Barbara Dee of Corona, CA; grandchildren Michael Schwartz, Matthew Schwartz, and Dolores Campbell, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by siblings: Edward, Norman and Lily Blazer.

An avid dog lover and gardener, Gloria also enjoyed reading, discussing politics, writing, sewing, and cooking. She enjoyed travel, and resided in various places throughout her life, including NY, PA, OK, FL. Gloria worked briefly as a nurse but spent much of her career working in the business field at Sun Oil in public relations.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria's honor to the Humane Society of Lebanon, www.lebanonhumane.org.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
