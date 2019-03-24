Services
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
American Legion
35 S. Manheim Street
Annville, PA
Annville - Gordon C. "Kirk" Kirkessner, Jr., 74, of Annville, passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019 at Penn State MS Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Judith A. "Judy" (Boger) Kirkessner, with whom he celebrated 52 years in marriage.

Kirk was born in Lebanon on December 25, 1944 to the late Gordon C. and Alice (Kimmel) Kirkessner. Kirk was a 1962 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, and was a member of the PA National Guard. He had been a civil engineer and worked for Gannett Fleming and Benatec Associates. He had retired as The Director of Public Works from the City of Lebanon. He was the chairman of Annville Twp. Planning Commission and on the Board of Trustees of Coleman Memorial Park. He enjoyed fishing and golfing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Eric Kirkessner (Melody Vincent), Anne Marie Kirkessner (Jeffrey Cochran), Adam Kirkessner (Tracie), grandchildren, Adrian, Claire, Zachary, Zoe, and his sister, Eleanor Kirkessner of Arizona.

A Celebration of Life Party will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the American Legion, 35 S. Manheim Street, Annville, PA 17003. Interment will be held privately in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Friends of Coleman Memorial Park, 1400 West Maple Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
