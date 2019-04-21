|
Gordon Thomas Krall
Schaefferstown - Gordon Thomas Krall, 91, of Schaefferstown, passed away in his home on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was the husband of the late Dorla L. Miller Krall. He was born in Flintville on January 25, 1928, a son of the late Howard and Nora Stohler Krall. Tom was employed for 32 years at Met-Ed, retiring as a Dispatcher and served during the Korean War in the US Army. He was a member of the St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Schaefferstown where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and Past President of the Church Council. He was involved with the Volunteer Fire Co. of Schaefferstown for 50 years. He was a devoted family man, enjoying spending time with his grandchildren, great grandchildren, granddogs and also had a caring spirit about him. Tom was an avid Phillies and 76ers fan. He is survived by grandchildren, Kyle Gettle and wife Kristy; Tiffany Houtz and husband Andrew both of Newmanstown; great grandchildren, Landon, Braden and Addison Gettle; Gracyn and Jagger Houtz; son in law, Donald Gettle of Myerstown. He was preceded in death by son, Barry Krall; daughter, Bonnie Gettle and brother, Kenneth Krall. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 am in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a viewing beginning on Friday at 10 am. Interment will be made in Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wellspan GSH Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019