|
|
Grace E. Brightbill
Myerstown - Grace E. Brightbill, 88, of Myerstown, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown.
She was the wife of Russell M. Brightbill, to whom she was married 27 years on September 14, 2019.
Born in Jackson Twp., PA on June 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Claude S. and Mary A. (Layser) Houser.
A 1948 graduate of Myerstown High School, Grace was a member of Myerstown United Church of Christ. She was employed at Beyler's Greenhouse, Myerstown, and owned Beyler's Gifts and Collectibles, Myerstown. Grace was a member of the Keystone Fire Co., Myerstown, and enjoyed gardening with flowers and traveling.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Laurie, wife of William Houkes, of Venice, FL; sons, Craig Beyler, husband of JudithAnn Hartman, of Tracy's Landing, MD, Ric Beyler and his partner Lynne Parker, of Venice, FL; stepson; David Brightbill of Orbisonia; grandchildren, Andrew Beyler, Matthew Beyler, Rebecca Beyler, Sara Beyler, and Abigail Houkes; step grandchildren, Rebekah McGonigle and Nicholas Brightbill; brother, Robert Houser, husband of Martha Arnold, of Lackawaxen, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
Grace was preceded in death by sisters, Marion Patches, Lillian Seager, Helen Noll, and Sandra Bicksler; and her first husband, Dallas Beyler in 1990.
A memorial service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown UCC, 304 W. Main Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020