Grace I. Fake

Grace I. Fake Obituary
Grace I. Fake

Myerstown - Grace I. Fake, 95, died Monday, February 3, 2020 at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

She was the wife of Robert C. Fake, who died March 20, 2010.

Born in Myerstown on August 25, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Wayne C. and Helen M. (Reich) Heffelfinger.

A 1942 graduate of Myerstown High School, Grace worked in the Men's Department at Boscov's in Lebanon for 21 years, retiring in 1999.

She is survived by daughters, Ann L., wife of Daniel Klohr, of Myerstown, Linda G. Hasson, of Camp Hill, Marie E., wife of Ronnie Thompson, of Annville, Helen R. Long, of Annville, Sharon G., wife of William Storck, of Manheim, Lois E., wife of James Marshall, of Middletown, Nancy E., wife of Mark Basseligia, of Apalachin, NY; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Grace was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Hammer and Anna DiJohnson.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Open Door Baptist Church, 875 Academy Dr., Lebanon, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 637 Chestnut St., Lebanon, PA 17042-5223.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
