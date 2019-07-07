|
|
Grace I. Moyer
Womelsdorf - Grace I. Moyer, 102, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019 in Myerstown, PA. Grace was the wife of 49 years to the late Harry B. Moyer. She was born in Heidelberg Township November 20, 1916, the daughter of the late Norman and Hattie Hickernell Beamsderfer. She was a housewife and a member of St. Paul's UCC in Schaefferstown. Grace enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and playing the piano. Grace is survived by her daughter Dorcas Keppley & husband Kenneth of Stouchburg, son Torrey Moyer & wife Darlene of Schaefferstown, daughter Patrice Eaton & husband Richard of TX, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is preceded by her son Merwyn Moyer and her sister Lucy Zook. A funeral service will be held 11:00a Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the Clauser Funeral Home 116 N Carpenter St Schaefferstown, with a viewing from 10-11:00a. Interment will follow at the Schaefferstown Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019