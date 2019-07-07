Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace I. Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace I. Moyer Obituary
Grace I. Moyer

Womelsdorf - Grace I. Moyer, 102, passed away Thursday July 4, 2019 in Myerstown, PA. Grace was the wife of 49 years to the late Harry B. Moyer. She was born in Heidelberg Township November 20, 1916, the daughter of the late Norman and Hattie Hickernell Beamsderfer. She was a housewife and a member of St. Paul's UCC in Schaefferstown. Grace enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and playing the piano. Grace is survived by her daughter Dorcas Keppley & husband Kenneth of Stouchburg, son Torrey Moyer & wife Darlene of Schaefferstown, daughter Patrice Eaton & husband Richard of TX, 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She is preceded by her son Merwyn Moyer and her sister Lucy Zook. A funeral service will be held 11:00a Tuesday July 9, 2019 at the Clauser Funeral Home 116 N Carpenter St Schaefferstown, with a viewing from 10-11:00a. Interment will follow at the Schaefferstown Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now