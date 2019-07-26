Services
Grace K. Saul


1928 - 2019
Grace K. Saul Obituary
Grace K. Saul

Schaefferstown - Grace K. Saul, 91, of Schaefferstown, passed away in her home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Raymond Saul who died in 1998. She was born in Heidelberg Township on January 29, 1928, a daughter of the late Harvey and Elizabeth (Bessie) Kreider Kegerreis. Grace was employed for over 30 years as a rural mail carrier, drove school bus for many years and also worked on the farm. She was a member of the Farm Women Group 10, loved flowers, working in her garden and sewing. Grace is survived by children, Earl Saul and wife Carol; Marie Saul; grandchildren, Earl Jr., Jodi and Stacy; great grandchildren, Emily, Julia, Ann and Timothy. She was the last of the Kegerreis family. Funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 26, 2019
