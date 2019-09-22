Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace L. Buchmoyer Obituary
Grace L. Buchmoyer

Lebanon - Grace L. Buchmoyer, 76, of Lebanon, moved to heaven to see Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ezra J. Buchmoyer, Jr.

Born in S. Annville Twp. on January 26, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Paul D. and Fannie E. Funk Wampler. Grace had worked in the warehouse for Hershey Foods. She was a member of the River of Life Church of God, Lebanon.

She is survived by her daughter Patti L. wife of Erwin Daub of Seaford, DE; sisters Marian Katzman of Palmyra and Lois Miller of Annville; grandchildren Katie Donbaugh & her significant other James Rowe, Robert Daub, and Jordan & his wife Allison Buchmoyer; and great grandchildren Benjamin, Jude, Leland, Chase, Samantha, Elijah and Kylie.

She was preceded in death by her son James E. Buchmoyer, and sister Arlene Sgrignoli.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. There will be no viewing, but a visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
