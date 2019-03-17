Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
22 S. 6th Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Cecil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace L. Cecil


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace L. Cecil Obituary
Grace L. Cecil

Lebanon - Grace L. Cecil, 78, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Wednesday, March 20, 1940 to the late James W. Kimmel and Grace Kimmel nee Moore in Lebanon. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and worked as a garment worker and in food service at Cedar Haven. She was a 1958 graduate of Lebanon High School and was active in the church with choir, bazaars and free lunches. Surviving are son Larry G. spouse of Ashley Cecil; grandchildren Lillie Cecil, Jack Cecil; brothers James R. Kimmel, Thomas R. Kimmel; sister Nancy A. Oliver. She was preceded in death by brothers Robert Kimmel, Carl Kimmel. Memorial services will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 22 S. 6th Street, Lebanon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 22 S. 6th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now