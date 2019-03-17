|
|
Grace L. Cecil
Lebanon - Grace L. Cecil, 78, of Lebanon, died on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Wednesday, March 20, 1940 to the late James W. Kimmel and Grace Kimmel nee Moore in Lebanon. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church and worked as a garment worker and in food service at Cedar Haven. She was a 1958 graduate of Lebanon High School and was active in the church with choir, bazaars and free lunches. Surviving are son Larry G. spouse of Ashley Cecil; grandchildren Lillie Cecil, Jack Cecil; brothers James R. Kimmel, Thomas R. Kimmel; sister Nancy A. Oliver. She was preceded in death by brothers Robert Kimmel, Carl Kimmel. Memorial services will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 22 S. 6th Street, Lebanon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 22 S. 6th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019