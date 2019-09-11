Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Grace L. (Sherman) Kaylor


1935 - 2019
Grace L. (Sherman) Kaylor Obituary
Grace L. (Sherman) Kaylor

Annville - Grace L. (Sherman) Kaylor, 83, of Annville died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Arden Courts - Susquehanna, Linglestown, PA. She was the wife of the late Marvin R. Kaylor.

Born in Lebanon on November 8, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Aaron B. and Verna C. (Gettle) Sherman.

Grace was a graduate of Lebanon High School Class of 1952. She was a member of Ono United Methodist Church where she also sang in the choir and served for several years as the church secretary. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, singing, and choral music of the Susquehanna Chorale. She had a true servant's heart.

Surviving Grace is a daughter Cindy, wife of Dennis Funck of Annville, and a son Brent, husband of Julie Sykes Kaylor of Annville. She is also survived by grandchildren Natalie, wife of Paul Snyder; Daryl Funck; Chelsea, wife of Matthew Schneider; Kirby and Shane Kaylor. She also has 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Clifford J. Kaylor.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 6:00-7:00 PM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
