Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeanne and Ed Arnold Worship Center at Cornwall Manor Health Center
Cornwall - Grace L. Wentling (Auman), 94, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Cornwall Manor Health Center. Grace loved swimming, exercising, walking and flea market shopping. Grace was born on June 1, 1924 in Lebanon. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Bessie Heagy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irwin Auman with whom she spent more than 20 years, a daughter, Sandra (Rank) Kreiser and son-in-law, Harold Kreiser.

Surviving is her son, Michael Rank and his wife Karen; step children, Timothy and David Auman, and Sandra Schlaybach; four granchildren, Daniel and Matt Kreiser, Julie (Rank) Frommel, and Bradley Rank; and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 A.M. in the Jeanne and Ed Arnold Worship Center at Cornwall Manor Health Center. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019
