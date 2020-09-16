Grace V. (Welder) Bitting
Womelsdorf - Grace V. (Welder) Bitting, 91, of Womelsdorf, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Daniel L. Bitting who passed away on May 23, 2005. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles E. Schucker, Jr., on Dec. 26, 1992.
Grace, a daughter of the late Adlai and Mary (Reinert) Welder, was born in North Heidelberg Twp. She is survived by two sons, James H. Schucker, husband of Anne Marie, FL, and John C. Schucker, husband of Paul Gorrell, NJ; a daughter, Ruth M. Schucker, AZ; two grandsons; a granddaughter; two great grandchildren; and several step grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Earl Welder; and two sisters, Pauline Moyer and Erma Speicher.
She was a member of Altalaha Lutheran Church, Rehrersburg.
Grace was a 1947 graduate of Womelsdorf High School. She worked for Ivy Manufacturing for 20 years and continued working as a seamstress out of her home. In her retirement she worked for several years, part time, for Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg.
Services and burial are private.