Grace V. Shuey
Lebanon - Grace V. Shuey, 86, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Wednesday, January 31, 1934 to the late Paul Gundrum and Ethel Gundrum nee Wilhide in Lebanon. She was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church and was the owner of Shuey's Pretzels. Surviving are sons Douglas B. Shuey and spouse Bonita, Clayton Shuey, Jr. and spouse Barbara; grandchildren Corby Shuey, Christopher Shuey, Michael Shuey, Lauren Shuey; great grandchildren Allison, Macy, Savannah. She was preceded in death by husband Clayton H. Shuey Sr.; siblings Herman, Eleanor, George, Paul, Carl. Services will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020