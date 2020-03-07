|
|
In Loving Memory of
Gregory Wentzel
12/10/66 - 3/7/17
To my Loving Husband
Today like many other days
brings special thoughts of you
of the happy times we've shared
and the caring things you used to do
And once more, its a reminder
that life is sometimes rough
because the time we shared wasn't long enough
For you were someone so special
who was so highly thought of
who'll always be remembered
with affection warmth and love
So sending thoughts to heaven
and hope you know you are missed
more than words could ever say
Your Loving Wife
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020