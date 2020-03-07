Resources
Gregory Wentzel

Gregory Wentzel In Memoriam
12/10/66 - 3/7/17

To my Loving Husband

Today like many other days

brings special thoughts of you

of the happy times we've shared

and the caring things you used to do

And once more, its a reminder

that life is sometimes rough

because the time we shared wasn't long enough

For you were someone so special

who was so highly thought of

who'll always be remembered

with affection warmth and love

So sending thoughts to heaven

and hope you know you are missed

more than words could ever say

Your Loving Wife
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 7, 2020
