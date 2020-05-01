|
Guy E. Sticker
Lebanon - There is another first baseman playing on the field of dreams, Guy E Sticker lost a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer on April 8, 2020 in Lebanon PA, also where he was born on July 5, 1949 to Arlene (Hunsicker) and Carl Sticker. Guy was given the nickname "Busy" when he was a young boy, most likely because he was always on the move, rarely still. His love of sports came at an early age, passed down in the gene pool from his father. He'd gather up the neighborhood kids to have enough players for baseball. He would go knocking on doors, sometimes dragging "butts" out of the house and to the Bethel Fire Co ball field so there could be a game. He also had the job of mowing the grass on that field, getting paid 5.00 each time- from which he bought drinks and snacks for his "players".
Guy graduated from Tulpehocken High School in 1967, where he was the soccer team goalie during his Junior and Senior years. As a result of a previous nose injury, he'd worn a face mask for protection, making him even more daunting looking to the opposing teams.
Guy and his brother Barry were both big guys, in their younger years they'd argue and fight each other causing damage to the inside walls of the Sticker household, repairs having to be done to cover fist and foot holes, sometimes there was an outline of where a body was pushed into the wall! They'd eventually partner, usually not the ones to start a fight with others, but were last to finish.
Under that gruff exterior there was a big heart, if you needed it, he'd give you the shirt off his back (and then he'd stand there flexing his arm muscles, showing off!). He was concerned about people- friends, children of friends, looking out for their welfare.
Guy was an excellent athlete playing for numerous baseball, softball, basketball and soccer teams. He is most remembered for the 15 years he spent playing for Jolly Molly fast pitch softball. He lived for the game, in his world it was everything sports. When he became too old to play, he turned to coaching and umpiring.
Guy retired from the Hershey Company, then worked part time for Highland Tank near Manheim, he also coached for ELCO's girls softball. And he spent time umpiring for Lebanon Co softball leagues where he was considered a good and fair umpire.
He is survived by sisters, Brenda Lawrence of Annville and Suzette Tipton of Lititz. In addition to his parents, a sister Carlene Fox and brother Barry Sticker preceded him in death.
Thank you to the Wellspan family in Lebanon, as well as Manor Care.
Thank you to Thompson Funeral Home of Lebanon for their understanding and excellent service. To all his friends, and mothers of friends, that shared their time and givings, you made a difference to Guy- thank you.
And "Fly", thank you for being Guy's best friend and always being there for him. And thank you to Brad Sticker, (nephew) for your assistance, especially doing the apartment clean out. Thank you to the guys at Fromm Electric for putting up with Guy's bull, and for giving him a place to hang out.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date. In the meantime, raise your drink high and toast Guy.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020