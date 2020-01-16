|
|
Guy E. Wartluft
Annville - Guy E. Wartluft, 84, of Annville, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Cedar Haven. He was the husband of the late Doris J. (Kling) Wartluft, who passed away in 1999.
Guy was born in Myerstown on September 14, 1935 to the late James Wartluft and Mae (Stamm) Wartluft. Guy was a Myerstown High School graduate. He had worked for D.B. Fisher as a bus driver, Lebanon United Jobbers as a salesman, and Buy Rite in Myerstown. He was also the grocery manager for Miller's Grocery Store in Annville. He was a member of Zion Evangelical Congregational Church in Annville. He was very involved within his church, having served as financial secretary and on the church board, a senior choir member, custodian of the church, tape ministry, Boom Bas Band, and was also communion organizer. Guy was also a firefighter and enjoyed working outdoors.
Guy is survived by his children, Gary E. Wartluft of Annville, LouAnn and Bob Hartman of Annville, Debra Miller of Campbelltown, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brothers, Robert Wartluft and Mark Wartluft, and a sister Ruth Knepp. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Wartluft.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11AM from Zion EC Church, 710 S. White Oak Street, Annville. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to his church, Zion EC Church.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020