|
|
Guy R. Blouch
Palmyra - Guy R. Blouch, 83, of Palmyra, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. He was the husband of the late Phyllis M. Strawbridge Blouch.
Born in Union Twp., on June 24, 1936, he was the son of the late Clarence A. and Catherine Kern Blouch. Guy retired from ASK Foods where he had worked as a meat cutter and maintenance man for over 40 years.. He also served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Salem Walmer's Union Church where he served as an elder. Guy would always be the first one to help anyone who needed help. He will be deeply missed by his family.
He is survived by his daughters Jenny L. wife of Pastor Robert Sim of Jonestown Ginny M. Prinkey and her fiancé John Fritz of Annville and; sister Kay M. Copenhaver of Jonestown; grandchildren Ashley wife of Philip Hess, Emily Sim, Kelly Kreider, Kelsey Lytle, Kristy Prinkey, and four great grandchildren.
Interment will be held at Salem Walmer's Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020