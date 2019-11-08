|
Guy R. Fessler, Sr.
Lebanon - Guy R. Fessler, Sr., 85, of Lebanon, loving husband of his "Hon", the late Margaret G. Tobias Fessler, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Hershey Medical Center. Guy was born in Pine Grove on October 2, 1934, a son of the late John J. and Florence R. Schaeffer Fessler. He was a retired nursing assistant for the Lebanon VA Medical Center with 37 years of service and also was employed at J C Penny for 16 years. Guy was a former member of Tabor United Church of Christ in Lebanon; member of the Friendship Fire Company. He was an avid Brooklyn and LA Dodger fan. Guy loved to travel with his wife. He visited all 50 states in his Coachman Van and many different countries including, Russia, England, Figi, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Bahamas, Jamaica, Canada and Mexico. Guy was the loving father of Vickie Hocker, wife of the late John Hocker of Lebanon; Jacqueline Dullebawn-Mease, wife of George Mease of Jonestown; Linda Miller, wife of Raymond Miller of Annville; Guy R. Fessler, Jr. of Lebanon; grandchildren, Justin, Angela, Heather, Jennifer, Adam, Shane and Joni; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; sisters, Ruth Hummel, wife of the late Paul Hummel of Mechanicsburg; Barbara Rehrer, wife of the late Dennis Rehrer of Pine Grove; Bernice Monger, wife of the late Earl Monger of Reading. He was preceded in death by Irvin John Fessler and Carl Fessler. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 12 pm in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown. Interment will be made in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Viewing on Sunday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Monday from 11 am to 12 noon at the funeral home. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019