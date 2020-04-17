|
|
Guy R. Hartman
Lebanon - Guy R. Hartman, 88, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Cornwall Manor. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Kirkessner) Hartman, to whom he was married for 64 years. Born in Lebanon on March 18, 1932, Guy was a son of the late Guy and Helen (Onofrey) Hartman. He was a 1950 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School. He served in the United States Navy and was assigned to the Marines as a medic. Guy was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church where he served as a Eucharistic minister. He was a member of the Lebanon VFW and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and caring for his garden. More than anything, Guy loved taking care of his family.
In addition to his wife, Guy is survived by four children: Alice Shay wife of John, Jeanne Blessing wife of Randall, Jessica Pesta wife of James, and Jennifer Brightbill; his "adopted daughter", Estelle Rojas; 13 grandchildren: Jesse, Joseph, Aleah, Abby, Adam, Amanda, Zachary, Jenna, Gabriel, James, Anthony, Haley, and Sarah; 19 great grandchildren; six sibling: Joanne Walmer, John Harman husband of Margaret, Edward Hartman husband of Carol, Eleanor Ebright, Mary Carolyn Hartman, and Robert Hartman husband of Linda. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Suzanne White; his grandson, Jordan Pesta; and two sisters, Annabelle Cikovic and Ethel Remlinger.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Guy's name may be made to Lebanon Catholic High School, 1400 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 or St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at:
thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020