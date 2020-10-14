Gwendolyn J. "Gwen" Grumbine
Lebanon - Gwendolyn J. "Gwen" Grumbine, 95, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Monday, July 6, 1925 to the late Melvin Greene and Eva Greene nee Bolton in Shelby, NC. She was a member of Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ. Gwen was a former member of the Ladies Aide Society of her church. Surviving are children Roger Y. Grumbine and spouse Marilyn, Gay S. Sanders and spouse Rodney, Randy Grumbine and spouse Cheri; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister Margaret Greene, NC. She was preceded in death by husband Amos D. Grumbine; daughter Joy Annette Grumbine; sister Esther Edmonson; brothers Dewey Greene, Haas Greene, Howard Greene. Viewing will be on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ, 1588 Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon. Graveside services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ c/o Land Acquisition Fund, 1588 Mt. Zion Road, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com