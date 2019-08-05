|
H. Dean Sallada
Annville - H. Dean Sallada, 70, of Annville, passed away Saturday August 3, 2019 at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Joan M. (Moyer) Sallada. They had just celebrated their 48th wedding on July 2.
Born in Lebanon, on July 4, 1949 he was the son of the late Harold V. and Edith (Harman) Sallada. Dean was a member of the Ono United Methodist Church. He worked as a maintenance technician for 30 plus years at Butler Manufacturer, while the last few years he has worked for his son at 911 Rapid Response. Dean enjoyed going to camp in Potter County, riding four wheelers at camp, working in his garage, volunteering with the Search & Rescue 66, Bellegrove Fire Department, and most of all he enjoyed being with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son Mark A. Sallada of Annville; daughter Tammy M. wife of Keith Blauch of Annville; grandchildren Heather & Haley Blauch and Riley, Blake and Allie Sallada; sister Nancy wife of Emerson Cain of Jonestown. He was preceded in death by a brother David Sallada.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1PM from Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main St. Ono, PA 17077. Interment will be at the Salem Evangelical Cemetery, Ono. Viewing will be from 10 am to 1pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to Special Unit 66 Search Team or Bellegrove Fire Company. Donations can be sent to 911 Rapid Response 700 West Main St. Annville, PA 17003, where they will be distributed to the organizations in memory of H. Dean Sallada.
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019