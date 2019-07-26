Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Harlan J. Doster


1932 - 2019
Harlan J. Doster Obituary
Harlan J. Doster

Newmanstown - Harlan J. Doster, 87, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the VA Medical Center, Lebanon.

He was the husband of Josephine C. (Weiss) Doster, who died August 15, 2018.

Born in Heidelberg Twp., PA on February 10, 1932, he was the son of the late Alvin and Elsie (Ober) Doster.

Harlan served in the US Army. He was employed as an equipment operator at Cal-Cite Quarry, Lebanon, for over 40 years. Harlan also worked part-time at Pennsy Supply in Summit Station, and owned horses.

He is survived by a daughter, Cindy Doster, of Womelsdorf; son, Harlan Doster, Jr., of Manheim; grandchildren, Jeremy, husband of Kristi Doster, Branden, husband of Jenn Doster, Travis, husband of Katie Doster, and Kiersten Doster; great-grandsons, Cole, Colten, Landen, Caden, and Easton; great-granddaughter, Haley Josephine; sisters, Hazel Bashore, of Newmanstown, Arnetta McMichael, of Allentown, Fern Bahney, of Myerstown, Patricia Gibbel, of Richland, and Katie Killian, of Denver, PA; brother, Gerald Doster, of Newmanstown; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Rocky. He was preceded in death by brothers, Cloyd and Melvin Doster.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment with military honors will be at Millbach Cemetery, Newmanstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 26, 2019
