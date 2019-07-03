|
|
Harold A. Lebo
Palmyra - Harold A. Lebo, 92, of Palmyra passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Born March 8, 1927 in Palmyra, he was a son of the late Alfred and Mary (Yingst) Lebo and the widower of Audrey E. (Fritz) Lebo since July 2016. He was also preceded in death by a son Gary Lebo of Mapleton Depot, sister Dorothy Winters, and brother Larry Lebo.
Retired from Seltzers Bologna as plant manager, he was a member of Gravel Hill United Methodist Church and the American Legion Post 72, Palmyra. He was a World War II Army veteran and life member Citizens Fire Company #1, Palmyra.
Surviving are his children Wayne, husband of Debra Lebo of Milton, Delaware, Susan, wife of Ronald Dibeler of Myerstown, and James, husband of Regina Lebo of East Hanover Township; siblings William Lebo and Patricia Kehler both of Lebanon; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at his church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 2:00 PM. Private interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gravel Hill United Methodist Church, 131 Gravel Hill Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 3, 2019