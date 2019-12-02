Services
Zimmerman Auer Funeral Home
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
(717) 545-4001
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Zimmerman Auer Funeral Home
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Zimmerman Auer Funeral Home
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA 17109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold D. Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold D. Keller Obituary
Harold D. Keller

Highspire - Harold D. Keller, 79, passed away on Friday, November 29th, 2019 in Highspire, PA, surrounded by loved ones. He was the husband of Linda E. (Hoye) Keller.

Born in Lebanon, PA on July 12th, 1940, he was the son of the late Charles C. and Bertha (Reber) Keller.

Harold was a graduate of Northern Lebanon High School and served in the US Marine Corps. He retired from Road-Con Construction of West Chester and worked part-time for Enterprise Holdings of Middletown.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Christina R., wife to Larry Miller, of Fredericksburg PA; his sister Doris E., wife to Thomas Mikoni, of Lebanon, PA; and his two brothers, Charles C. Keller of Tacoma, WA and Adam R., husband to Martha Keller of Slocomb, AL. He has two grandchildren Alexis D. and Dakota B. Miller and three step-children Jodi, wife to James Klinepeter, Patrick, husband to Thura Taylor and Christopher Taylor Sr. He also has eight step-grandchildren and eight step-great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly.

Harold is preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Clagett, a son H.D. Keller, step-daughter Darcy, wife to Kevin Messimer and two step-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Homeland Hospice at 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA, 17110 or Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research at 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D., Woodbury, New York, 11797.

Services are Thursday, December 5th, at Zimmerman-Auer Funeral Home at 4100 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA, 17109. The viewing is from 1 to 2 in the afternoon. Memorial services will follow, and the burial will be at the family's convenience.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zimmerman Auer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -