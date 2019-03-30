|
|
Harold E. (Benny) Benninghoff, Jr.
Lebanon - Harold E. (Benny) Benninghoff, Jr., passed away March 24. He was 83. He was the son of Harold Benninghoff, Sr, and Margaret Fitzgibbons. He is survived by his wife, Cass and his two sons, Steve and his family, wife Bernie and his daughter, Katelyn, Dave and his wife Donna and his son Michael and daughter Heather.
Benny was part owner of the family business, Standard Boiler Works. It ran for over 63 years. His 2 sons both worked at Standard Boiler until its closing. Benny enjoyed Life to the fullest! Square dancing, golf, gardening, camping and traveling were but a few of the things he enjoyed. Was an active member of the YMCA for many years.
He was a true family man. For many years he loved taking his family down to the Outer Banks for vacations, He also loved taking his 2 sons and their wives to Cape May, Benny loved his grandchildren very much and made sure he got to see them at their school events. He was their POP POP!!!
For over 20 years Benny raised over $83,000 for the Heart Walk, He was a heart attack survivor, Had a smile and laugh that could light up a room.
He was married to the Love of his life, his wife Cass for over 63 years. It was a special and true love. He was a wonderful Dad and Pop Pop! Benny was a kind, caring, giving, loving man. We have all been Blessed to have him in our lives,
We all Love you always.
Private family services are being held.
Arrangements entrusted to Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon. For further information call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolences visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019