Harold E. SchaefferLebanon - Harold E. Schaeffer, 90, of Lebanon passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Wellspan Hospital, former resident of Juniper Village. He was the son of the late Sarah (Gerberich) Schaeffer and John Schaeffer Sr. He was the husband of the late Catherine G (Krause) Schaeffer who died July 2013. His late Brothers, Richard and John Schaeffer, Late Sisters: Christine Fahringer, Josephine Zearfoss and Esther Edwards. He was born in Jonestown PA and graduated from Jonestown High School in 1947 as Class President, Captain of his baseball and soccer teams. He served in the 130th Station Hospital, Heidelberg Germany, in DET"D" 7779th Medical Detachment 1951-1953 Army Corporal. He was employed by Hershey Foods in the carpentry department for 41 years until his retirement. He loved to serve his community in West Lebanon Playground Association, Union Canal Park, and very active in his church at Zion Lutheran Church. He enjoyed doing puzzles, singing and his great enjoyment of going out to eat. He is survived by his children, Karen M., wife of Michael Rank of Lebanon, Gary E , wife Cindy Schaeffer of Lebanon and Diane K., wife of Gary Beck of Palmyra: Grandchildren, Julie Fromml, Bradley Rank, Melissa Vogel, Craig Schaeffer, Andrew Schaeffer, Ashley Beck, Austin Beck and twelve great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held at Rohland's Funeral Home at 508 Cumberland Street, Lebanon on Sunday, November 8, 2020 between 3 - 5 pm. Interment will be held privately at the Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:30 at Zion Lutheran Church at 103 W. Market Street, Jonestown PA 17038. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 103 W. Market Street, Jonestown, PA 17038 or Friends of the Union Canal Park (Care of: Lebanon County Historical Society) 924 Cumberland, Lebanon PA 17042.