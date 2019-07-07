Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Lebanon, PA
View Map
1928 - 2019
Harold G. Brandt Obituary
Harold G. Brandt

Lebanon - Harold Gene "Slug" "Hal" Brandt, 90, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home. He was the husband of Catherine (Keath) Care Brandt. Born in Lebanon, PA on August 6, 1928, Harold was a son of the late Paul and Mary (Hitz) Brandt. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Bradley Brandt, husband of Colleen; a daughter, Kim Schultz Bleiler, wife of Brett; five step children, Beverly Brossman, Wendy Baeshore, Carl Care, Stephanie Care, and Lisa Getz; two sisters, Arlene Sherman, and Pauline Rhoade; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Geraldine (Shirato) and a sister, Marian DiJohnson. Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 PM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lebanon. In lieu of flowers or other contributions, Harold asks that you pray for his soul to be blessed. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 7, 2019
