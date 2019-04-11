|
Harold G. Schmidt
Cornwall - Harold G. Schmidt, 76,of Cornwall, passed away on April 6, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness.
He was born June 29, 1942 in New York, NY, son of the late George and Ruth Schmidt.
Harold was a 1960 graduate of Bishop McDevitt High School and attended LaSalle University. He retired as an accountant from the Commonwealth of PA and was a member of All Saint's Episcopal Church in Hershey.
Harold is survived by; wife, Kathleen M. (Donnelly) Schmidt, three daughters, Sandra Miller, Theresa Crow, Diane Schmidt; son, Steven DeFlavia; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren and his sister, Ruth Traino.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:30am with visitation beginning at 9:00am at All Saints Episcopal Church, Elm & Valley Rd., Hershey. Luncheon will follow the service in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Hwy 169 South., Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426-1201.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019