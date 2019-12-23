Services
Annville - Harold L. Kurtz, 82, of Annville died Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the M. S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Miriam K. (Buck) Kurtz with whom he celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Born in Heidelberg Twp., Lebanon County on September 17, 1937, he was the son of the late W. Wilson and Helen (Nessinger) Kurtz. He was a retired truck driver and had worked for Kaplan Trucking, Cleveland, Ohio,and Bashore Trucking, Bethel. He was an independent owner of Kurtz Trucking, Annville. After retirement, he worked part-time for Plain & Fancy Custom Cabinetry.

Harold served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, was a NASCAR fan, and an antique car enthusiast.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons Kevin H. husband of Christina Kurtz of Palmyra, Randal L. Kurtz of Annville, Chris A. Kurtz of Alexandria, VA, a granddaughter Holly Kurtz, and a sister Kathryn wife of Daniel Leib of Schaefferstown. He was preceded in death by two sisters Elaine Meyer and Rita Yiengst.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1:00 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from 12-1 PM prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , Lebanon County Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
