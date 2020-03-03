|
|
Harold L. Peiffer
Jonestown - Harold L. Peiffer, 83, of Jonestown passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Reading Hospital - Tower Health. He was the husband of Esther F. (Siegrist) Peiffer; they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past June.
Born in Ono on August 1, 1936, he was the son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (Kneasel) Peiffer. Harold was a graduate of Hershey High School with the Class of 1954. He served in the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Harold was a member of the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church. He was a machinist for Bethlehem Steel, worked at the Philhaven Hospital and at Crown Magnetics. Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, his dog Daisy, and spending time with his family and his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Dennis H. husband of Glenda Peiffer of Lebanon; daughter Sheila E. wife of Barry Hilsher of Ephrata; and grandchildren Andrew husband of Megan Peiffer, Courtney Peiffer and her fiancé Anthony Rodriguez, Kyle husband of Whitney Peiffer, Erik Peiffer, and Marissa wife of Ben Fellows. He was preceded in death by brother Mark Peiffer and sister Marian Peiffer.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, 600 Shepherd St., Jonestown, PA 17038. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020