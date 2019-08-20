Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
931 Willow Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
931 Willow Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Yohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold L. "Wimp" Yohn


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold L. "Wimp" Yohn Obituary
Harold L. "Wimp" Yohn

Fredericksburg - Harold L."Wimp" Yohn, 77, of Fredericksburg, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on Saturday, November 22, 1941 to the late John C. Yohn and Zula Yohn nee Schlegel in Lebanon. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and retired from Hershey Foods. Harold was a member of the Bakers and Confectionery Union, AAA and NRA. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, hunting and fishing. Surviving are children Lizbeth J. Fidler and Amy spouse of Scott Shirk; grandchildren Heather spouse of John Manz, Ambrose Shirk, Aliza Shirk; great grandchildren Destiny Manz and Wyatt Manz. He was preceded in death by wife Alice A. Yohn nee Hill; brothers Allen L. Yohn, John D. "Dave" Yohn; sister Helen Yohn. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at St. John's United Church of Christ, 931 Willow Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Inurnment of Alice and Harold Yohn will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, at 1:30 following the meal. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 931 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now