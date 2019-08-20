|
Harold L. "Wimp" Yohn
Fredericksburg - Harold L."Wimp" Yohn, 77, of Fredericksburg, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at his home. He was born on Saturday, November 22, 1941 to the late John C. Yohn and Zula Yohn nee Schlegel in Lebanon. He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ and retired from Hershey Foods. Harold was a member of the Bakers and Confectionery Union, AAA and NRA. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, hunting and fishing. Surviving are children Lizbeth J. Fidler and Amy spouse of Scott Shirk; grandchildren Heather spouse of John Manz, Ambrose Shirk, Aliza Shirk; great grandchildren Destiny Manz and Wyatt Manz. He was preceded in death by wife Alice A. Yohn nee Hill; brothers Allen L. Yohn, John D. "Dave" Yohn; sister Helen Yohn. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM at St. John's United Church of Christ, 931 Willow Street, Lebanon. Memorial services will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Inurnment of Alice and Harold Yohn will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, at 1:30 following the meal. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 931 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019