Harold M. Leiss Sr.
Lebanon - Harold M. Leiss Sr, 86, passed away in Lebanon, PA Saturday July 4, 2020. Harold was the husband of 68 years to Marlene C. Leiss, of Lebanon. Harold was born July 2, 1934 in Lebanon, the son of the late Adam and Anna Keller Leiss. He was an Air Force veteran, having served in the war in Korea. Harold enjoyed going to Hersey Park with his granddaughter. He is survived by his wife Marlene, son Harold Leiss Jr (Kathy) of Manheim, granddaughter Jennifer Bixler of Annvile, great grandsons Chase Bixler & Evan Bixler, sisters Janet Klinger & Marie Delmonico, and brother Bernard Leiss. Harold was preceded by sister Catherine Eck and brother Joseph Leiss. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Monday July 13, 2020 at 9:30am, with honors. rohlandfh.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
