Harold Samuel BombergerLebanon - Harold Samuel Bomberger, 90, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at the VA Medical Center.He was the husband of the late of Maryanne (Neubaum) Bomberger.Born July 30, 1930, in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Samuel Franklin and Anna Jane (Lutz) Bomberger.Harold was a 1948 graduate of Iona High School. He retired in 1990 from Bell Telephone Co. after 38 years.Mr. Bomberger proudly served in the U.S. Navy/Submarine service from 1948-1952.Harold coached little league baseball and basketball and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was life member of the NRA, who enjoyed going out to dinner, exploring new places to eat, and especially enjoyed farming with his son, Eric. Harold will be remembered as a faithful, loving, husband and father.He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Jane Shultz, of Sydney, Australia; and a son, Eric Harold Bomberger, of Lebanon.In addition to his wife and parents, Harold was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Bennetch and Verna Shreiner.Services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.