1/
Harold Samuel Bomberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Samuel Bomberger

Lebanon - Harold Samuel Bomberger, 90, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at the VA Medical Center.

He was the husband of the late of Maryanne (Neubaum) Bomberger.

Born July 30, 1930, in Lebanon, he was the son of the late Samuel Franklin and Anna Jane (Lutz) Bomberger.

Harold was a 1948 graduate of Iona High School. He retired in 1990 from Bell Telephone Co. after 38 years.

Mr. Bomberger proudly served in the U.S. Navy/Submarine service from 1948-1952.

Harold coached little league baseball and basketball and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was life member of the NRA, who enjoyed going out to dinner, exploring new places to eat, and especially enjoyed farming with his son, Eric. Harold will be remembered as a faithful, loving, husband and father.

He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Jane Shultz, of Sydney, Australia; and a son, Eric Harold Bomberger, of Lebanon.

In addition to his wife and parents, Harold was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Bennetch and Verna Shreiner.

Services are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved