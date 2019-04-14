|
Harriet Kleiser
Lancaster - Harriet Kelly Means Kleiser, age 96, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, at Willow Valley Communities. She was married to Dr. John R. Kleiser for 73 years, and bore and raised three sons, Randal, David and Jeff. She was born on March 5, 1923, in Lebanon, PA, the daughter of June Zimmerman Means and Dr. William Horace Means.
Harriet, or Kelly as she was known to many friends, graduated from Abbot Academy in 1941 and Randolph Macon Women's College in 1945. She taught nursery at Rosemont School in Rosemont, PA, from 1960 to 1975 and was Vice President of Tri-Coastal Enterprises from 1980 to 1995. She led an active life and gave service to others, as a volunteer at Lankenau Hospital in Overbrook, PA, from 1949 to 1995, where she was one of the founders of the Lankenau Service League; sang in the choir of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Devon, PA, for 30 years; and was a member of the Main Line Sewing Group and the Bala Cynwood Garden Club from the 1960s to the 1980s. She was an accomplished pianist, a founding member of the Devereux Service League, and belonged to the Main Line chapter of the antique organization, Questers. Moving to Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, in 1995 with her husband Jack, they became involved in many activities and became members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Loving and fun loving, she maintained a strong core revolving around family and friends, and she was cherished by many. In addition to her husband and three sons, her survivors include her sister Elizabeth Means Ehrgood; grandchildren Io, Roman, Jackson and Grant; daughters-in-law Diana Walczak and Jana Strauss Kleiser; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 10 am at Willow Valley North Johnson Auditorium, 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA, followed by an interment ceremony at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Lebanon, PA, at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Memorial Fund, 31 South Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or the Willow Valley Employee Fund: TEAM c/o PNC Bank, 810 Willow Valley SQ., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019