Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Blouch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry A. Blouch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry A. Blouch Obituary
Harry A. Blouch

Palmyra - Harry A. Blouch, 85, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra and formerly of Jonestown, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Fern V. Herr Blouch.

Born in Jonestown on May 29,1934, he was the son of the late Clarence A. and Catherine Kern Blouch. Harry retired from the Northern Lebanon School District where he had been a custodian. Prior to that, for several years he had worked for the former E. H. Gerhart & Co. in Jonestown. He was a member of the Salem Walmer's Union Church. He loved the outdoors, being in nature, gardening and plants. He will always be remembered for his smile and his happy attitude.

He is survived by his brother Guy R. Blouch of Palmyra; his sister Kay M. Copenhaver of Jonestown; and several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Roy J. Blouch.

Services will be held at a later date, and the interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -