Harry A. Blouch
Palmyra - Harry A. Blouch, 85, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra and formerly of Jonestown, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Fern V. Herr Blouch.
Born in Jonestown on May 29,1934, he was the son of the late Clarence A. and Catherine Kern Blouch. Harry retired from the Northern Lebanon School District where he had been a custodian. Prior to that, for several years he had worked for the former E. H. Gerhart & Co. in Jonestown. He was a member of the Salem Walmer's Union Church. He loved the outdoors, being in nature, gardening and plants. He will always be remembered for his smile and his happy attitude.
He is survived by his brother Guy R. Blouch of Palmyra; his sister Kay M. Copenhaver of Jonestown; and several nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother Roy J. Blouch.
Services will be held at a later date, and the interment will be at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020