|
|
Harry A. Fuhrman
Cleona - Harry A. Fuhrman, 90, of Cleona passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. Harry was the husband of Florence L. (Kaster) Fuhrman, with whom he celebrated 70 years in marriage.
Harry was born in Lebanon on December 12, 1928 to the late George and Ruth (Blackwell) Fuhrman. Harry was a union carpenter and had worked for Greiner Construction. He enjoyed attending the Union Carpenter Retirees meetings and traveling to his cabin in Sullivan County, where he hunted.
He was preceded in death by all his siblings.
Services are private.
www.kreamerfuner alhome.com
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019