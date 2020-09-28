Harry A. Weaver Jr.



Harry A Weaver Jr, 312 Taylor St, Lebanon, PA, passed away in his home on Sept. 25th. Harry was the son of Sadie Bordner and Harry A. Weaver. He was the loving husband of Dawn L. Weaver. Harry was the wonderful father of 7 children and adored Poppy of 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Lebanon High 1945 Class President, WWII Navy Veteran. Harry will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him.









