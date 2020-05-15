Services
Stradling Funeral Homes Inc
201 Church Ave
Ephrata, PA 17522
(717) 733-2472
Harry B. Martin Obituary
Harry B. Martin

Myerstown - Harry B. Martin, 87, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home.

Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Noah W. and Anna Geigley (Bowman) Martin and was the husband of the late Dorothy M. (Good) Martin and Mary Jane (Zimmerman) Martin.

Harry was a member of Fairhaven Mennonite Church, Myerstown, where he served as Deacon. He was a self-employed dairy farmer.

In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by four sons, Clifford G., husband of Marian Jane Martin of Ephrata, Jay A., husband of Lucy Martin of Ripley, NY, H. Gerald, husband of Lois Ann Martin of Denver, Wilfred G., husband of Joanne Martin of Ephrata; two daughters, Cynthia A., wife of David Weber of Robesonia, Shirley M., wife of David Miller of Lafayette, OR; 30 grandchildren; 70 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Raymond B., husband of Esther Martin of Ephrata, and James W., husband of Bonnie Martin of Palmyra.

In addition to his first wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard B. and Roy B. Martin.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Pleasant Valley Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020
