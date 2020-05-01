|
|
Harry B. Strauss III
Myerstown - Harry B. Strauss, III, 82, passed Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Linden Village, Lebanon. He was the husband of Linda L. (Leslie) Strauss of Myerstown, they were married 60 years.
Born in Fredericksburg on January 15, 1938, he was the son of the late Harry B. Strauss, II, and Sarah Ellen (Latshaw) Strauss. He was a 1956 graduate of New Cumberland High School. Harry served in the Navy and went on to be an aviation mechanic for United Airlines, where he retired with over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was the family historian. He enjoyed hunting, genealogy, and family reunions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Robert C. Strauss and companion Juli of Taganga, Colombia; Jeffrey T. Strauss and wife Rachel of Sykesville, MD; daughters Sarah E. and husband Daniel Keller of Sykesville, MD, and Anna L. Ahlstrom and companion Jon Clark of Rapid City, SD; nine grandchildren; brothers Russell Strauss and wife Lois of Myerstown, Roger Strauss and wife Arlene of Quarryville, Fred Strauss and wife Karen of FL; and sister Mary and husband Grover Herr of Etters. He was preceded in death by a grandson, brother Eugene Strauss and sister Eileen Barker.
Graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown. Viewing will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tulpehocken Settlement Historical Society, 116 N. Front St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020