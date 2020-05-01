Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:45 PM
Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery
Jonestown, PA
View Map
Viewing
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Strauss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry B. Strauss Iii


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry B. Strauss Iii Obituary
Harry B. Strauss III

Myerstown - Harry B. Strauss, III, 82, passed Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Linden Village, Lebanon. He was the husband of Linda L. (Leslie) Strauss of Myerstown, they were married 60 years.

Born in Fredericksburg on January 15, 1938, he was the son of the late Harry B. Strauss, II, and Sarah Ellen (Latshaw) Strauss. He was a 1956 graduate of New Cumberland High School. Harry served in the Navy and went on to be an aviation mechanic for United Airlines, where he retired with over 30 years of service. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was the family historian. He enjoyed hunting, genealogy, and family reunions.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons Robert C. Strauss and companion Juli of Taganga, Colombia; Jeffrey T. Strauss and wife Rachel of Sykesville, MD; daughters Sarah E. and husband Daniel Keller of Sykesville, MD, and Anna L. Ahlstrom and companion Jon Clark of Rapid City, SD; nine grandchildren; brothers Russell Strauss and wife Lois of Myerstown, Roger Strauss and wife Arlene of Quarryville, Fred Strauss and wife Karen of FL; and sister Mary and husband Grover Herr of Etters. He was preceded in death by a grandson, brother Eugene Strauss and sister Eileen Barker.

Graveside services will be held Friday, May 8, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown. Viewing will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tulpehocken Settlement Historical Society, 116 N. Front St., Womelsdorf, PA 19567.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 1 to May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -