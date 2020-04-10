Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory - Jonestown
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Stoudt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Stoudt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry E. Stoudt Obituary
Harry E. Stoudt

Lebanon - Harry E. Stoudt, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Evans) Stoudt, who died on September 5, 2006.

Born in Lebanon on February 5, 1931, he was the son of the late Harry E. and Helen (Barto) Stoudt. Harry was a member of Victory Lighthouse in Lickdale. He was a truck driver for J.P. Donmoyer for many years. He enjoyed going out for breakfast and visiting friends.

He is survived by sons Tom Stoudt, and Terry husband of Ely Stoudt, all of Fredericksburg; daughter Bonita wife of William Lawrence of Lebanon; grandchildren Chris Reyes, Anthony Santiago, Travis Stoudt, Jessie Stoudt, Dallas Sewall, Terry Stoudt, Jr. and Caleb Stoudt; great grandchildren Angel, Aries, Prometheus and Elias Reyes; and sisters Linda Gibble of Quentin and Jeanie Tice of Winfield. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Stoudt and sister Janet Weidman.

Funeral services will be private. A drive-thru viewing will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 5 Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Burial will be in Grand View Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Blvd., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -