Harry E. Stoudt
Lebanon - Harry E. Stoudt, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven. He was the husband of the late Shirley A. (Evans) Stoudt, who died on September 5, 2006.
Born in Lebanon on February 5, 1931, he was the son of the late Harry E. and Helen (Barto) Stoudt. Harry was a member of Victory Lighthouse in Lickdale. He was a truck driver for J.P. Donmoyer for many years. He enjoyed going out for breakfast and visiting friends.
He is survived by sons Tom Stoudt, and Terry husband of Ely Stoudt, all of Fredericksburg; daughter Bonita wife of William Lawrence of Lebanon; grandchildren Chris Reyes, Anthony Santiago, Travis Stoudt, Jessie Stoudt, Dallas Sewall, Terry Stoudt, Jr. and Caleb Stoudt; great grandchildren Angel, Aries, Prometheus and Elias Reyes; and sisters Linda Gibble of Quentin and Jeanie Tice of Winfield. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Stoudt and sister Janet Weidman.
Funeral services will be private. A drive-thru viewing will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, 5 Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Burial will be in Grand View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Blvd., Lebanon, PA 17046.
